Manoj Bajpayee reveals the reason to pick 'Gulmohar' among other projects

'Gulmohar' starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore is slated to release on March 3

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor Manoj Bajpayee unveils why he selected Gulmohar apart from other film that were offered.

While talking to PinkVilla, he revealed the reason of choosing the film and talked about his character.

He stated: "Because it's complex, it sits well with me. I like to get into the minds of the characters and explore the complexities. That is what I enjoy the most. If you give me one or two colours (variations), I find it boring."

Manoj further described his character in Gulmohar. He revealed: "Arun Batra, the character that I play, has too many things to deal with and has too many things inside him that he is dealing with, before he deals with his family. Internally and externally, he has to sort out too many issues which has to do with him. So that makes the character much more layered and also fascinating for me. It gives me ample scope to explore, to experiment, to find new ways to define it and to express it. That way it was a beautiful experience for me."

Gulmohar also stars veteran actor Sharmila Tagore besides Manoj Bajpayee. It is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on March 3.

