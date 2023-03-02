Gisele Bündchen seemingly hints at ‘trying again’ after Tom Brady divorce and ‘doing better’

Gisele Bündchen had some wise words to offer as she shared a message of self-reflection.

The supermodel, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, to share a photo of herself practicing yoga on the beach, with a lengthy caption offering some life advice, via Page Six.

“Being healthy is more than a clean diet and exercise. It’s about our attitudes, emotions, beliefs, thoughts and actions,” she captioned the photo.

“When life gets challenging always remember that the sun rises everyday bringing a new opportunity for us to try again and do better. It can get intense out there and we can get easily distracted by the noise. Awareness is key. What energy you are nurturing? Remember, we are the co-creators of our own reality, what we believe we create.”

The post comes a day after her ex-husband Tom Brady was rumoured to be in talks with Netflix about a celebrity roast show, The Greatest Roast of All Time, per TMZ.



The former athlete has not confirmed any news regarding the show.

Since hanging up his football cleats, Brady has also been spending time with his three kids, Ben, 13, and Vivian, 10, whom he shares with Bündchen and Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Reports of tension and unrest between Brady and the Brazilian model after he took back his decision to retire from the NFL in March 2022. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple.

The situation escalated and it eventually led them to finalise their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.