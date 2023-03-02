Drake recalls confrontation with ex for name-dropping: 'could’ve done without' it

Drake recalled being confronted by ex girlfriend for name-dropping his exes in the songs.

In a conversation with the rapper Lil Yachty on his podcast Moody Conversations recently, the Hotline Bling singer admitted that one of the two major regrets he has in his music career is dissing his exes in his songs.

“I hate hearing that expletive,” he said referencing his song Weston Road Flows where he raps about retiring at 35.

His another big regret is calling out old rappers.

"I think that, and sometimes when I’ve said girls’ names in songs, maybe those are the two things that I look back on and I’m like, ‘Maybe I could’ve done without, like, sh–ing on people for age or disrupting somebody’s life,'" the musician, 36, said.

Meanwhile, he also clarified that "the lyrics are never with ill intent." He further recalled an instance where one of his ex girlfriend confronted him for dropping names of the rapper's exes.

"I had somebody tell me one time, ‘You know, it’s not necessarily what you’re saying about me, it’s the fact that you said it,'" she said to him.

“‘You don’t know who my boyfriend is at the time, or you don’t know what my family knows or doesn’t know. And if you express any form of discontent for me and call me by name in a song, then all of a sudden I’m left to pick up the pieces of my own life that I’ve tried to build up for myself'" she added.

Drake also mentioned that he is trying his “best to stop doing that,” but sometimes he just gets overwhelmed by his feeling and wants to let it out.



"But I like to be honest in music too so that one’s a push and pull."



