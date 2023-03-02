Netflix 'Outer Banks' actor explains difference between Sarah's feelings for John B Vs. Topper

Netflix Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline explained Sarah's hook up with Topper and her relationship with John B in season 3.

The love story of the leading characters John B. Routledge and Sarah Cameron has been a backbone of Outer Banks since the release of its first season on Netflix in 2020.

In the series, John B. and Sarah chose to stand by each other through all thick and thins, even making the decision to unofficially marry at sea after escaping the Bahamas.

Despite, coming from different backgrounds, their relationship continues to prove that a person is defined by their choices rather than the life they're born into.

However, since the couple's heartfelt ceremony, Sarah seems inclined towards her ex-boyfriend, Topper, in many instances.



When Sarah and John B. went through a tumultuous phase in their relationship during the latter half of Outer Banks season 2, prompting Sarah to turn to Topper for support.

In an interview with Screen Rant, actress Madelyn Cline was asked if Sarah still has feelings for her old pal.

"For me, what it ultimately boiled down to was that Sarah's whole arc follows her finding a new family with the Pogues and her relationship with John B. She's sacrificed everything, and she's lost so much in the process and in this new life that she's chosen. And so when she feels like she's been kicked out of it, like a lot of people do, they go back to what feels familiar; what feels comfortable. And she does that" she explained.

"There's probably still a part of her that is maybe mourning the loss of her old friends, her old life, when things were comfortable. So, for me, that's what it was" she added.