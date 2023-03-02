Student dies after being hit by glass bottle in Karachi school

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

KARACHI: A 5th-grade student named Huzaifa, who suffered injuries after getting cut by a soft-drink glass at a school in Karachi, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The incident happened at a private school in Malir's Model Colony area on February 24, during which Huzaifa was injured. He was brought to the Civil Hospital's trauma centre and was under treatment in its intensive care unit (ICU).

According to the child's father, he passed away while receiving treatment at the medical facility.

The father of the deceased child has filed a complaint against the school at the Model Colony police station, claiming that his child was taken to the hospital very late.

According to the first information report (FIR) the school management has been booked under the provisions of negligence. Huzaifa was hurt during the school's function of its secondary section on its rooftop, the FIR stated.

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS) also issued its report regarding the incident.

According to their report, there was no function for fifth-grade students on the rooftop. Huzaifa went to the food stall alone and was injured after being hit in the neck by a bottle, it added.

The report added that the school administration had permitted to set up a soft drink stall.

Directorate of Inspection/Registration of Private Institutions Additional Director Rafia Javed stated in the report that they had suspended the school's registration and imposed a fine of Rs75,000 for "irresponsibility and negligence".

Before the boy's demise on Wednesday, the directorate had also ordered the school to pay for the student's medical treatment and also bear his academic expenses till matriculation.