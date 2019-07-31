KU student shot dead in Jauharabad

A Karachi University student was shot dead in District Central on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Dastagir area in Block 15 within the limits of the Jauharabad police station. The police said two armed men riding a motorcycle attempted to intercept four men travelling in a car, adding that the driver instead of stopping sped up the vehicle.

Upon which, the armed men opened fire at the car, injuring one of the four men. The armed assailants, however, managed to escape after committing the crime. The injured person was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with critical injuries where doctors pronounced him dead. He was identified as 20-year-old Hamza, son of Abdul Jabbar.

According to SHO Abdul Hameed, the deceased was a resident of the Old Sabzi Mandi area and a student of the University of Karachi. The motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained while an investigation was underway.

Cop injured in shootout

A policeman was injured during an exchange of fire between police and suspected criminals in District Central on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the encounter took place in Block 17 within the limits of the Samanabad police station. The injured police head constable was identified as Abdul Jabbar. He was taken to a private hospital for medical treatment.

Reacting to the information, a heavy contingent of the police reached the site and inquired about the incident. The police said that the injured was shot once in his chest and was in critical condition.

SHO Shahzad Ejaz said that the policemen were on routine patrolling when they received information about some suspects travelling in a white Corolla in the area, adding that the police managed to trace the car and attempted to intercept them.

The suspects opened indiscriminate fire at the policemen, injuring Jabbar. The police said that the armed men managed to escape after committing the crime while a case had been registered and further investigation was underway.

Man wounded

A 25-year-old man, Sultan, son of Zameer, was injured by the firing of some unknown culprits at Khyber Chowk within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. The police said that the incident seems to be a result of personal enmity. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.