Coldplay to release Concert film featuring BTS Jin: Find out release date

BTS Jin is featuring in Coldplay's concert film on its sold-out 10-night concert run at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium in 2022.

The Buenos Aires concert was part of Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World tour, selling more than six million tickets.



As per Variety, the concert film will include an exclusive behind-the-scenes short film featuring new interviews with the band.

BTS Jin, who performed alongside Coldplay for the live debut of his single The Astronaut, makes a guest appearance. Multi-Grammy winner H.E.R. also features.

The concert film will be releasing in thousands of cinemas worldwide on April 19 and 23, in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing.

