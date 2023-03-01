 
close
Wednesday March 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry turned into ‘tree hugger’ by Meghan Markle: ‘He changed completely’

Prince Harry blasted for becoming what Meghan Markle wanted him to be

By Web Desk
March 01, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry’s former pals have just accused Meghan Markle of ‘turning his head way too far’ with her presence.

An Eton contemporary made these admissions, according to a report by Newsweek.

Per the pal, “Harry hated all that politically correct stuff—all that woke nonsense.”

Before “He was funny, a bit cynical and great company because like the rest of us he made jokes that we are no longer allowed to make.”

It was only “After Meghan came along, he changed completely into what he would once have been the first to mock: a sort of a Guardian-reading tree hugger.”

“It was all Meghan's influence. We used to joke that she must be very good in bed to have turned his head that far.”