Michael B Jordan apologizes to his mum for sensational Calvin Klein photoshoot

Michael B Jordan shared that he apologized to his mother after making Calvin Klein debut in sensational photoshoot.

The 36-year-old Hollywood actor sent the internet into meltdown after unveiling the photos, taken by photographers Mert & Marcus, however, he had to warn his mom before the pictures came out.

In his appearance on the red carpet for the Creed III premiere on Monday in LA, he was asked about the campaign and his thoughts on the photoshoot.

"I was like, my mamma’s gonna have to see this,’ he jokingly responded to Entertainment Tonight.

"Let me call her and be like, “I’m sorry. It’s out here. Got my business all out in the streets – literally".

"This was a moment. Just to have everything coming together at one time, it feels great.

"Being able to share that moment with my other actors who are having a moment of their own as well, it just feels special.

"It feels like everything is happening at the right time."

Along with this sensational campaign for a high end brand, the American director is currently busy promoting the sequel of Creed, which he has both directed and starred in.

Michael marked his directorial debut and his third outing in the role with the upcoming movie.

"My directorial debut?! That still sounds crazy to say but there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer,’ he said on Instagram at the time.

"Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew, thank you for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise."