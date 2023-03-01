Sharmila Tagore spills beans on 'how celebrities sometimes sign films only for money'

Sharmila Tagore's 'Gulmohar' is slated to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 3

Saif Ali Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore reveals that sometimes actors sign a film for money or for their house rent.

While at the promotional event of the film Gulmohar, Sharmila revealed this inside detail.

She added: “Well, we as professionals, sometimes we sign a film for money, just to pay the rent. Sometimes we help a colleague or somebody who thinks if I’m in the project, the project will do well. So I’ve made films for many reasons," she said, adding, “And I think, overall, I’ve done it because I liked the script and, at that point in time, that it was necessary."

Tagore also spoke her character Kusum in the film. She stated: “In Gulmohar, there are layers in the character, as in real life. Lots of people of our generation or elderly people overlook their own desires to facilitate or to cope or give to the younger generation. It comes very naturally for a woman. But, it is important to understand that if you prioritize your desire, that’s not wrong.”

The actress is pretty sure that the movie lovers would love the film as she herself has not got over it even after watching it three times.

GulMohar also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Simran Rishi Bagga, Suraj Sharma and many others. The film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 3, reports News18.