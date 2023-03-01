Justin Bieber cancels remaining dates of Justice World Tour amid health issues

Justin Bieber announced a bad news for fans regarding the cancellation of the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour.

Due to health issues and recovery process following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the Canadian singer, 29, was requested to postpone the world tour several times before.

On Tuesday, the official page for the tour on Twitter confirmed the rest of the dates on the tour would be cancelled - including a number across the US, Australia and Europe.



Throughout the year 2022, the tour has earned over $55 million (£46 million) in revenue.

The official cancellations come several months after the What Do You Mean singer first announced to postponed the tour due to his RHS diagnosis, which he revealed to the fans in June 2022.

He made an announcement to return to the road last July but once again postponed the shows by September, saying he had to "make my health a priority".

At the time, Bieber admitted that European shows had "taken a real toll on me" and claimed he needed more time to "rest and get better".

For the unaware, Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is a syndrome which is caused due to viral reactivation. It is one of 60 causes of facial palsy, or facial paralysis..

Besides his music, Justin's wife Hailey Bieber has been gushing over her man in a recent interview.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, the model, 26, opened up on their marriage. Justin asked his wife what her "favorite" thing was about their marriage after tying the knot back in 2018.

She replied, "My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have. Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."