Expert warns another chapter to 'Spare' to hinder Harry and Meghan's support in US

Prince Harry has been warned against releasing another chapter to his book "Spare".

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said Harry's rumoured plan to add "explosive" chapters to his memoir could hinder Sussex support in the US.

He was commenting on reports that the Duke is considering including new pages in the best-selling book.I

Fitzwilliams said, "It could certainly be a very substantial hindrance to what they wish to do in the future because America and the wider world is where they were aiming - they were never looking to convert people in Britain - but if this rumour is true then I think they're doing the wrong thing."

He said,"It was wrong to write the book anyway and although a lot of people have read it and the publicity has been huge, it has led to a collapse in support in America."

