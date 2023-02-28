King Charles closes door on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

King Charles III has added to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's worries ahead of his coronation as he has apparently shut the door on the Sussexes with his latest shocking move.

The Britain's new monarch, who would reportedly invite his estranged son Harry to attend his landmark event in May, has seemingly paved the Duke's way to London with thorns.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be in great pain if they attend the iconic ceremony as they may have to watch Camilla’s family steal the limelight.

According to The Sunday Times, Queen Consort Camilla’s five grandchildren are to have prominent roles in the coronation.

It's being claimed that Harry and Meghan would prefer to stay in the US instead of facing humiliation by attending his father's coronation, which is set to take place on May 6.

The Sussexes are in trouble and seem undecided about their presence in the big royal event. While, some critics think that the 74-year-old King's latest move is a "slap in the face" for the couple.