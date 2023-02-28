PSL 2023: 'Not satisfied' says Muhammad Haris about his performance

Muhammad Haris looking dissappointed in a match during the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — Twitter/@iamharis63

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi’s young wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Haris, while speaking in an exclusive interview with Geo News, said he is not satisfied with his performance in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

During the interview in Islamabad, the 21-year-old cricketer said that he feels he hasn’t been able to justify his talent so far, adding that he realises he must convert his 20s and 30s into 50s, his 50s into 80s and 100s if he wants to cement his place as a match winner.

“I am not satisfied at all, look at how other openers have scored and where I am standing. I need to improve myself and need to score more and spend more time on the wicket,” he said referring to the scores of Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman compared to his score in the tournament.

“I know that I am not able to deliver what I am capable of and I am seeking the guidance of my seniors on how to improve myself, they’ve suggested a few things to me and I will try to apply those things in the matches to come,” the Peshawar Zalmi player said.

Replying to a question, Haris said that he aims to win the title of best wicketkeeper in the tournament and also wants to help his side lift the PSL trophy for the second time.

Zalmi next play Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi on March 1 and Harris expressed confidence that his team would be able to exhibit a match-winning performance.

“The tournament is wide open and any team can make a comeback, we have to play well and I am sure we will do that, finishing among the top four to qualify for the playoffs at the end of the league stage of the tournament,” he said.

“I am confident ahead of the game against Karachi Kings. We will be playing in Rawalpindi which is our home ground and we will try to take maximum advantage of that,” said Haris.

Haris said that sharing the dressing room with a top batter like Babar Azam is a "blessing" for him and he is trying to learn the most he can from Pakistan’s captain who is also leading Peshawar Zalmi’s side in the eighth edition of PSL.

“Everyone wants to play alongside Babar Azam, I am fortunate that I have gotten this opportunity. Babar is telling me about areas that I need to improve on and off the field. He is like an elder brother to me,” he concluded.