The event technical committee (ETC) of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Pakistani batter Mohammad Haris as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the squad for the tournament.
The cricketer, who is also a wicket-keeper was named as a replacement for Zaman after the latter was ruled out of the today's match due to an aggravated injury in the right knee.
However, approval was required from the ETC before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.
The ETC consists of ICC General Manager - Cricket (Chair) Wasim Khan, ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley, Cricket Australia's Peter Roach, Shane Doyle from Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee and Shaun Pollockand Ian Bishop as independent members.
The 32-year-old batter had sustained a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) during the Asia Cup 2022, seven weeks ago, after which he went into extensive rehabilitation. He joined the squad after being declared fit but he, unfortunately, twisted his knee that aggravated the same injury he had in Asia Cup.
