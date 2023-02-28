Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow special tribute for Courteney Cox at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow supported their Friends co-star Courteney Cox at Hollywood Walk of Fame and made her special moment even more amazing with their heartfelt speech.

Cox, who rose to fame with her iconic portrayal of Monica Geller in the hit comedy sitcom, became the 2,750th person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In their emotional joint speech, The Morning Show star and the Easy A actor honoured their longtime pal and co-star with heartwarming words.

"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters," Aniston said. "And that's happened since we've known you for a very long time."

"It's been that way since we met almost 30 years ago," Kudrow noted to which Aniton jokingly added, "No, not 30 years ago. That's a typo."

Aniston continued: "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."

Kudrow recounted how Cox used to encourage the cast to "to take care of each other" while on the sets of their NBC show.

"We do have to take care — and she instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another," Aniston added.

Amid laughs and tears, Kudrow further revealed that it was Cox's suggestion that allowed the Friends costars "to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I'll say, the history of television."

"Courteney, we just want to say that we're deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and what's most important, a truly good and decent human being," Kudrow added. "And thank you for enriching our lives personally."

"And as fans we want to thank you for making us laugh," Aniston said as she concluded. "Watching you on screen and just in life in general, you're one of the funniest human beings on the planet Earth.”

“Nothing makes me happier than a Courteney joke and always making us smile and thank you for enriching our lives with your work. We are so proud of you, we love you, you're sisters from another mister and we love you."