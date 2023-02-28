Jack Nicholson's friends push him for secret love kid recognition

Jack Nicholson's inner circle urges him to recognize his estranged daughter, Tessa Gourin, after her explosive revelations.

According to RadarOnline, the insider snitched, "Delving back into the past is Jack's worst nightmare, but the feeling is he needs to make this right."



The report adds The Departed star boasted a disreputable reputation in Hollywood at his prime and fathered five children with four different women.

But the veteran actor has not publicly acknowledged Tessa as his daughter, despite he paid for her school.

The 28-year-old recently disclosed her mother, Jenine Gourin instructed her "not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad. I know he was powerful and Daddy Warbucks-level rich, so I kind of equated my life to being like Orphan Anne's."

Gourin's mother worked as a waitress in NYC when she had a brief romance with the actor. Their fling resulted in Tessa's birth in 1994.

"My mom wanted me to have a relationship with him, but he said he wasn't interested," Gourin added.

"I was afraid people would think I was tacky or that I was riding off his coattails," Gourin continued. "But this person doesn't want me in his life, so how would you use that to your benefit?"

Meanwhile, the 85-year-old is not seen in a film for over a decade and spends the rest of his life as a virtual recluse.

"His other kids visit, but he's cut off almost everybody from his Hollywood years," spilled an insider. "He's a loving guy at heart, and the last thing he needs right now is this dark cloud hanging over his legacy."