Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets injured on the sets of 'Citadel': See picture

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of upcoming Mythological film 'Shaakuntalam'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently shooting for the Indian version of Citadel, gets wounded on sets.

The actress shared the glimpse of her wound on social media. She dropped the picture of her hands that had wounds and blood stains. She captioned the picture: “Perks of Action.”

According to the reports, Samantha is undergoing some martial art training sessions as she will have to play some very intense action sequences for the series. The makers of the show have called upon a Hollywood action director for the training.

A few days back, the 35-years old actress shared video of her on Instagram story where she could be seen practicing the action sequences with action director and stunt performer Yannick Ben.

Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden is directed by the phenomenal Russo brothers. The Indian adaptation of the show starring; Samantha and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles will be directed by Raj and DK, the same director duo who made Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of upcoming film Shaakuntalam. She will also feature in romantic drama film Kushi, reports IndiaToday.