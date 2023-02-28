Brad Pitt sees ‘long-term potential’ with Ines de Ramon despite relationship being ‘relatively new’

Brad Pitt may be looking to go steady with Ines de Ramon as her estranged husband Paul Wesley filed for divorce.

A source told Us Weekly that the Fight Club actor, 59, is “definitely into her and although things are still relatively new, he absolutely sees long-term potential in their relationship.”

The insider also shared that the Babylon actor has “grown closer” to the jewellery designer, 30, since they started seeing each other.

“[Brad and Ines] spend as much of their free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules,” the source revealed.

“He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life.”

De Ramon was married to Vampire Diaries actor, Paul Wesley, 40, in August 2018. The couple revealed their split in September 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

Wesley filed for divorce from de Ramon on February 17th, 2023, and she followed up filing her end of the paperwork on the same day.

Pitt himself went through two divorces, first with Jennifer Aniston in 2005 and then with Angelina Jolie in 2019.

He is currently embroiled in legal disputes with Jolie including an ongoing battle for custody of their minor children and a clash over their French chateau and vineyard Miraval.