Manoj Bajpayee on rejection, success and failure: 'I just knew one thing'

Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up to return to the OTT space with 'The Family Man' season 3

Manoj Bajpayee promotes forthcoming Amazon Prime film Gulmohar, also shares his stance on rejection, failure and success.

While interacting with the public at the Arth Cultural Fest, the National-Award winning actor shared how he dealt with failure and rejection at the initial days of his career. He also responded to the question on how things have changed with success.

Manoj stated: "So, rejection never defines you. Failure never defines you, similarly, success doesn't define you. Manoj Bajpayee, jo actor hai, wo tees saal pehle bhi tha, aur aaj bhi wahi actor hai (Manoj Bajpayee, as an actor, is the same 30 years ago, and even now). I was not a bad actor even when I failed. “

“According to the market and commercial aspects, I was a failure. But, the work I was doing, in my perspective, wasn't a failure. I just knew one thing - I'll get a chance and make a comeback."

His reply won the internet. Netizens on social media couldn’t resist praising the simplicity of the actor. One of them wrote: “He is gem.” Another fan wrote: “Kya baat kahi! Bahut badi aur sachchi baat kahi.”

Manoj Bajpayee’s Gulmohar stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran Bagga and Amol Palekar in the lead roles. The actor will soon appear in The Family Man 3 directed by Raj and DK, reports PinkVilla.