Prince Harry recalls Princess Diana begged photographers to leave him

Prince Harry shares traumatising incident when he was snapped alongside Princess Diana.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex notes how his mother was enraged after the photographers scared her sons.

Harry begins: "I remembered going to tennis lessons in the car, Mummy driving, Willy and me in the back. Without warning she trod on the accelerator and we went rocketing ahead, up narrow streets, blasting through red lights, whipping around corners. Willy and I were strapped into our seats, so we couldn’t look out of the back window, but we had a sense of what was chasing us. Paps on motorbikes and mopeds. Are they going to kill us, Mummy? Are we going to die?"

Harry then recalls: "Mummy, wearing big sunglasses, peering into the mirrors. After fifteen minutes and several near smashes Mummy slammed on the brakes, pulled over, jumped out and walked towards the paps: Leave us alone! For God’s sake, I’m with my T children, can’t you leave us alone?"

Harry continues to share Prince William's reaction.

"I remembered Willy looking frozen, like a statue, and I remembered the paps just firing and firing and firing, and I remembered feeling such hatred for them and such deep and eternal love for everyone in that car," he concluded.