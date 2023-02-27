Shakira to appear for interview after dropping brutal diss tracks about Gerard Pique split

Shakira will give her first interview after dropping bombshell diss tracks about her split from Gerard Pique.

The Waka Waka singer will talk about her personal life, career, and what fans can expect from her in coming days in an exclusive interview for Mexican television.

"I am pleased to share with you that tomorrow on the Canal de las Estrellas news, we have a preview of our exclusive conversation with Shakira," Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo revealed on Instagram.

"We went to Barcelona to talk about her music and lyrics, the moment she is going through in her career, and what is coming in her life,” he added.

The Colombian singer appeared to have shaded the former Barcelona star and his new flame Clara Chia Marti in tracks, BZRP Music Session #53 and TQG, which she sang in collaboration with Karol G.

Shakira and Gerard, who are parents to two sons, announced their separation in June 2022 after 12-year-long relationship without disclosing reason behind their split.

Soon after their breakup, several media outlets reported that Shakira parted ways with Gerard Pique because he allegedly cheated on her.

Two months after their separation, Gerard stepped out with his new girlfriend and later made their romance Instagram official.