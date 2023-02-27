Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sure ‘one more baby would be icing on the cake’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly sure that having a third child would just prove to be the “icing on the cake.”
Insights into the couple’s family life has been brought to light by an inside source close to Heat UK.
Per the source, “They adore the life they’ve carved out for themselves in Montecito. Their house is super-spacious and they have a beautiful garden where they can relax by themselves or with the kids. Plus, being close to the beach is a huge bonus.”
“They consider themselves beyond blessed to have these wonderful, healthy, happy kids and they love being parents so much. It’s an idyllic life and having one more baby would be the icing on the cake.”
