King Charles sending ‘painfully acute’ lesson to Prince Harry with Coronation

File Footage

Prince Harry warned his Coronation invite from King Charles is more so a ‘painfully acute’ lesson, and not an olive branch.



This claim has been issued by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.

Her admissions were made in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.



“There, she was even quoted saying, Harry now faces the prospect of having to watch as his brother, nephew, and his step-nieces and nephews make history in front of a global TV audience, possibly in the billions, while he is left on the sidelines to do some trademark glowering and silently repeat his mantra.”

“The symbolism of all this could not be more painfully acute or obvious; Harry’s irrelevance to the monarchy never more exquisitely communicated.”