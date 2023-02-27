Anushka Sharma's glowing 'Monday morning' selfies takes internet by storm

Anushka Sharma starts off her week on a happy note, shares her gorgeous Monday morning selfies.
Taking it to her Instagram, she posted two pictures in which she can be seen flashing her glowing skin. Sunlight hit directly at her face making it shine even brighter. She had no makeup on.
Anushka tied up her hair in a neat pony tail and flashed her million dollar smile while posing for a selfie.
The bright and happy picture made her fans tolerate their Monday blues smoothly. They praised her natural beauty by commenting: “Good morning, Queen, you look so fresh.”
One fan commented: “You are a sunshine girl, absolutely beautiful.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “Good morning, ma’am, you are looking very smart, may no one's evil eye catch you.”
A few days back, Sharma posted pictures while Holidaying in Thailand. She shared glimpse of her trying out the street Thai food, report News18.
On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in 2018. The actress is now all set to make her comeback with a Netflix film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life journey of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
