Prince William shares Kate Middleton’s stunning photos after friendly rivalry

Prince William shared his wife Kate Middleton’s stunning photos after friendly rivalry with one another on Saturday.



The Prince of Wales took to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and posted Kate Middleton’s adorable pictures after they travelled to Cardiff to watch England and Wales game in the Six Nations tournament.

The royal couple, despite sitting side by side, supported different teams due to their royal patronages.

Prince William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate Middleton is patron of the Rugby Football Union.

Kate Middleton was victorious following England’s victory over Wales by 20-10.

Later, while sharing the photos, Prince William says “Back in Cardiff for @WelshRugbyUnion vs @EnglandRugby.

“Fantastic to meet the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, stadium staff and all the volunteers that make the game what it is. Thank you for having us @SixNationsRugby!”



