Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley ‘not talking’ but had ‘good relationship’ before legal battle

Riley Keough and grandmother Priscilla Presley are now at odds with one other amid a legal battle concerning Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

A long-time friend of Lisa Marie told Page Six, that “Riley and Priscilla are not talking. Their relationship is changing, that is true … it’s just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother.”

Keough, 33, stepped onto the red carpet of her much-anticipated miniseries, Daisy Jones & the Six, which debuts on Amazon Prime on March 3rd, 2023.

Ideally, per the outlet, the actress would be embarking on a massive promotional but she is still reeling from her mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s sudden death due to a cardiac arrest.

Although the two were once close, the friend said that “Riley is seeing a new side of her grandmother.”

Following Lisa Marie’s death, it was confirmed that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

In a shock move, Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and put Keough in charge.

A Graceland source said that Keough doesn’t want it to be this way.

“Riley’s not looking for a war. She always had a good relationship with her grandmother,” the Graceland source said. “Lisa had her issues with her mother, but … she didn’t drag [her kids] into [their] personal issues.”

Per the outlet, Keough has a big legal team behind her, and they do not need to file anything in retaliation to Priscilla’s filing until a few days before the April 13th court hearing in LA.