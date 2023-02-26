Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'Sarzameen' not to have any leading lady: Here's why?

Ibrahim Ali Khan debut film 'Sarzameen' is a remake of Malayalam film 'Haridayam'

Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Sarzameen will not have any leading lady.

According to sources, “Sarzameen is not that kind of a film. Ibrahim was sure he did not want a conventional debut. This is a very unusual debut, and Ibrahim is thoroughly ready for the challenge.”

The sources also revealed further details regarding the shoot of the film. They stated: “While Ibrahim has already started preparing for his maiden role, he will start shooting for the film from February. He is required to have a certain look in the film, and is diligently working on his physical transformation. Meanwhile, readings and workshops are going on simultaneously.”

The film will most likely star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in significant roles apart from Khan.



Ibrahim debut film is going to be a remake of a romantic Malayalam film named Haridayam. “It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood is just right for Ibrahim, added sources while citing Bollywood Hangama’s reports released last year in May."

According to News18, no official announcement has been made regarding Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film.