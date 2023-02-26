Meghan Markle, Prince Harry find a ‘big defender’ in UK amid royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has seemingly found a ‘big defender’ in UK amid rift with the royal family, according to a report.
Harry and Meghan are ‘brilliant parents’ to their kids Archie and Lilibet, former England rugby legend James Haskell has said.
According to the Daily Mail, James Haskell revealed that he and Prince Harry “speak every night every now and again” to swap parenting tips.
James Haskell told Mirror, per Daily Mail, “I ended up inadvertently being a big defender of his recently.
“I speak to him every night every now and again. We're just sort of comparing notes about kids always being ill.”
Haskell and Prince Harry became friends during his playing career.
He is father to a one –year old baby daughter named Bodhi.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children son Archie and daughter Lilibet together.
The news comes after Ed Sheeran, Adele and Robbie Williams also turned down the invite citing similar reasons
Experts believe Prince Harry ‘obviously doesn't like it in America and ‘he'd like to be back here’
The Office's Ricky Gervais complained about how 'fragile' people have become following changes to Roald Dahl books
Royal experts warn King Charles has probably not lose any feelings towards Meghan Markle
'Hera Pheri 3' is being directed by filmmaker Farhad Samji and not Anees Bazmee
Zeenat Aman shares an old clip from the sets of film 'Qurbani' to explain her stance