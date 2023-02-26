Shania Twain talks self-acceptance as an older woman: ‘Only downhill from here’

Shania Twain has just shed some light into the importance of self-acceptance and broke down the need for ‘all women’ to do the same.
The singer made these admissions during the course of her interview with The Mirror.
There, Twain recounted her journey with self-acceptance and self-confidence, and even added how ‘long it all took’ to come full circle.
The That Don’t Impress Me Much singer started by telling the outlet, “I was freaking out inside but nobody knew it.”
“Now, I look at myself naked and I like the honesty about myself.”
In the past, “There were times I did like turning the lights off as all I could see were the imperfections so I said, ‘OK, how can I face this and get this to a point where I accept it?’”
In order to achieve this zen attitude towards her changing body, Twain wound up doing a photography session where she stripped down to her bare bones.
This offered her the chance to “find a more healthy and realistic perspective on myself.”
“I say you should look in the mirror and be fine with that,” she urged her fans as well, before adding, “I am only going to get older and saggier – if I hate myself now then what state am I going to be in in five or 10 years?”
The news comes after Ed Sheeran, Adele and Robbie Williams also turned down the invite citing similar reasons
Experts believe Prince Harry ‘obviously doesn't like it in America and ‘he'd like to be back here’
The Office's Ricky Gervais complained about how 'fragile' people have become following changes to Roald Dahl books
Royal experts warn King Charles has probably not lose any feelings towards Meghan Markle
'Hera Pheri 3' is being directed by filmmaker Farhad Samji and not Anees Bazmee
Zeenat Aman shares an old clip from the sets of film 'Qurbani' to explain her stance