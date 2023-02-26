Prince Harry releasing ‘bonus chapter’ in paperback addition of Spare? Source breaks silence

File Footage

The chances of Prince Harry including a bonus chapter in his new memoir Spare have just been revealed by inside sources.



The inside source broke their silence during a chat with Page Six where they got candid about it all.

They started by saying, “Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback version… out later this year or early next, when the hard cover sales have ended.”

Plus “Readers are eager to know [Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc, and the publication of ‘Spare’.”

Currently, details of this paperback version have not yet been announced.

Claims about a possible second addition comes amid reports made by the Duke himself, who previously admitted that he has “more than enough material” for a second installment, but it may result in him “never being forgiven” by his brother and father.

A representative for Penguin House on the other hand believes such claims are “not true,” per a report by the outlet.

