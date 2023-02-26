Prince Harry ‘obviously doesn't like it in USA’: ‘Want’s to be back here’

Experts believe Prince Harry would “obviously” want to be back in the UK” but is stuck with Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet.
This claim has been issued by royal commentator and expert Angela Levin.
She got candid, while speaking to GB News, and started by addressing Prince Harry’s residual ounces of love or King Charles and Britain.
In the eyes of Ms Levin, Prince Harry seems tired of US life and is intent on returning to the UK ‘at some point’.
She started by telling the outlet, “Meghan obviously doesn't want to come (to the Coronation). I hope she doesn't.”
“He still has the residue of love for his father, which he won't really admit - but he won't let go. I mean, if I didn't like my family, they wouldn't see me, but he is torn.”
“He obviously doesn't like it in America, he'd like to be back here but he can't be because he's stuck with his wife and children there. I think it's very difficult for him to make a decision.”
Inside sources reveal whether Prince Harry plans on releasing a bonus chapter for his new memoir Spare
The news comes after Ed Sheeran, Adele and Robbie Williams also turned down the invite citing similar reasons
The Office's Ricky Gervais complained about how 'fragile' people have become following changes to Roald Dahl books
Royal experts warn King Charles has probably not lose any feelings towards Meghan Markle
'Hera Pheri 3' is being directed by filmmaker Farhad Samji and not Anees Bazmee
Zeenat Aman shares an old clip from the sets of film 'Qurbani' to explain her stance