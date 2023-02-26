Ines de Ramon enjoys Paris date night with Brad Pitt as her ex files for divorce

Brad Pitt was spotted having dinner with girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, in Paris on Friday, February 26th, 2023, per Page Six.

The outing came after the Flight Club actor 59, made a surprise appearance at France’s annual César Awards on Friday evening, where he surprised director David Fincher with an honour.

He then attended the ceremony’s after-dinner at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Élysées with his rumoured girlfriend, per Paris Match.

The couple was captured on video as they chatted with the others seated on the table.

In the clip, de Ramon is wearing a sparkling silver dress with spaghetti straps, while Pitt, 59, looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Pitt and de Ramon’s recent outing comes a week after the Anita Ko Jewelry exec’s estranged husband, Paul Wesley, officially filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

The Vampire Diaries actor cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and noted that they will decide how to divide their assets at a later time.

De Ramon and Pitt first sparked dating rumours in November, 2022, when they were spotted attending a Bono concert together in Los Angeles. The couple was then sighted on several outing including the Babylon actor’s 59th birthday and during their New Year’s Eve getaway in Mexico.