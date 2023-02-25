Kate Middleton, Prince William turn against each other at Wales vs England

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton cheered on opposite sides as the couple supported two different teams as patron during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.



The Prince of Wales is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while The Princess of Wales has the same role with the English Rugby Football Union, having taken over from the Duke of Sussex last year.

Both the husband and wife found themselves on opposite sides - as Wales hosted England for their Six Nations rugby clash.



Kate and William did not care of each other's emotions and honestly appeared keen competitors and sports-enthusiasts as they cheered and clapped their way through the match with more than almost 70,000 other rugby fans at the stadium.



Before the sell-out match, the royal couple met injured former players - and joked that whichever side won, the drive home would be “tense”.

The royal couple chatted with the former players for more than 20 minutes before taking their seats in the royal box. Afterwards, one of the men at the table, Stewart Newton, 26, described the Prince as “a really nice guy - for a Villa fan.”