Martin Scorsese opens up on why late Ray Liotta was the best fit to play Henry Hill in 'Good Fellas'

Ray Liotta received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in honour of his 50 years of dedication in TV and film.
Speaking with Variety, Martin Scorsese recalled the moment he though Ray Liotta to be the best fit for the role of Henry Hill.
Noting that the two crosses paths ahead of the production of Goodfellas, Scorsese began, "We were thinking about just a few actors to play Henry Hill, and Ray was one of them,” Scorsese told Variety.
Scorsese, 80, continued, "I had one concern. I knew that he could handle a role like the one he had in Something Wild, but here he would have to carry the whole picture. "
The Irishman director added, "He had to look like he could have come out of that world, he had to have a certain innocence, he had to have authority, but most of all he needed charm as a counterweight to the violence and the horrifying behavior."
He admitted, "I loved Ray’s work, we got along very well whenever we met and I knew we could work together. But still… I wondered, And then, something clicked into place."
Recalling an incident at a hotel in Venice, Scorsese shared Liotta "headed toward me to say hello and he was confronted by a phalanx of security. And… he handled it. Perfectly."
"I took a little more time to think about it, but I realize now that I was just going through the motions," he admitted. "That was when I knew he would be Henry Hill."
NATO to honour Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas with ‘Spirit Of The Industry’ award at CinemaCon
Tom Cruise spoke about his onscreen reunion with costar Val Kilmer in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Michael Jackson tied the knot to Lisa Marie Presley in 1994 but their marriage lasted for less than two years
Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are reportedly living right next to the King at St James's...
King Charles issued new warnings amid growing anti-monarchy protests
The actor discusses how he has changed as he comes into his 30s