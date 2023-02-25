Where will Sania Mirza play her last match?

Six-time grand slam winner and tennis trailblazer Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Six-time grand slam winner and tennis trailblazer Sania Mirza is all set for her swansong marking an end to her 18-20 years rollercoaster journey.

The 36-year-old Indian star, who is also the wife of former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Malik, played her final professional match at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships on February 21 (Tuesday), where, along with doubles partner Madison Keys she lost to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova 6-4 6-0.

Mirza had previously announced her retirement earlier this year. However, the right-handed Mirza wanted to end her fantastic journey on a special note.

"I have some really exciting news. I am all set to play my last ever tennis match exactly where it all started for me 18-20 years ago in the L.B. Stadium on March 5," she said in a video message posted on her Instagram handle.



The tennis player said that all her closest friends, peers, and partners will be coming. "I can’t wait to play this match in front of all of you for one last time stepping on the tennis court competitively," she said containing her emotions.

"I hope to end this journey on a beautiful note in front of my friends and family but most of all in front of my most loyal fans and followers who have been through everything with me in this journey," Mirza added.



