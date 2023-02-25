Michael Jackson, Lisa Marie Presley relationship: new shocking details revealed

Michael Jackson, Lisa Marie Presley divorce reason revealed after 28 years

Pop icon Michael Jackson's divorce with Lisa Marie Presley came on the heels of his drug addiction and turbulent relationship with the singer, according to a new report.

A new unpublished manuscript highlighted the root cause of divorce between Jackson and Marie Presley.

After the Lights Out singer passed away in January 2023, a document has been discovered which gave a clear insight into why her 1994 relationship with the King of Pop lasted for less than two years, reported Radar.

The papers revealed Presley, 54, suffered from a bit of a savior complex when it came to Jackson — who died in 2009.

"You get sucked into the 'You poor, misunderstood person, you..." Elvis Presley's only daughter also admitted of their romance. "I'm a expletive for that."

In another bombshell revelation from the manuscript, before getting married, Jackson allegedly called Presley in 1993 to tell her he was as suicidal.

During the conversation, in which the Thriller vocalist was reportedly high on drugs — Jackson proposed to the songwriter mistaking her for his good friend Debbie Rowe.

As per an insider, "she must have noticed something was off about his behavior, but she ignored it until he called her Debbie."

However, it was not the accidental proposal which broke their relationship.

"Michael's addiction to painkillers was mainly to blame," the source spilled.

"It took over his life and he became more and more unstable. Lisa Marie spent less and less time at Neverland Ranch, and when she did, she would sleep in a separate bedroom."