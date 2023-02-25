Berlinale film festival awards its top prizes Saturday

Berlin: The 73rd Berlinale film festival awards its top prizes on Saturday, including the Golden Bear for best picture, after a star-studded edition that highlighted freedom struggles.
After two years of a reduced format due to pandemic restrictions, the 11-day festival was back in full swing this year, with A-listers such as Cate Blanchett, Helen Mirren and Steven Spielberg walking on the red carpet.
"The Berlinale has come back with a vengeance, and added something that it wasn´t especially known for in its pre-pandemic days: star power," said Variety magazine.
The festival reached peak celebrity on Tuesday when U2 frontman Bono -- in town to premiere the documentary "Kiss the Future" -- presented Spielberg with an honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.
The Berlinale, which ranks along with Cannes and Venice among Europe´s top cinema showcases, marked the first anniversary of Russia´s invasion of Ukraine with a focus on Ukrainian cinema.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is the subject of a documentary premiered at the event by two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn, addressed the opening ceremony via video link.
