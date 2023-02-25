Kanye West wife Bianca Censori 'standing up' to Kim Kardashian: 'She's no pushover'

Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori is reportedly no "pushover" as she has been standing up to Kim Kardashian and wants to set some ground rules how she wants to be treated.

But the Skims founder does not like her and does not want her to spend time with her kids, whom she shares with the Praise God hitmaker.

As report by Heat Magazine, the reality TV megastar was left upset after her attorney revealed “she had no formal recourse to stop Bianca from spending time with the kids.”

The lawyer said if the rapper, who now goes by Ye, wants kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, to meet their stepmom, there is not much The Kardashians star can do.

“If that’s what Kanye wants, she can’t stop him, so now she’s having to go along with it,” the insider said. “Kanye’s acting very (expletive) about it and Bianca’s no pushover, either – she’s standing up to Kim and has clearly laid out her demands about how she expects to be treated, which is driving Kim up the wall. She can’t believe things have turned out this way.”

West tied the knot with Censori in a secret ceremony just two months after finalizing divorce from Kardashian, who is said to have have “hatred” towards the Yeezy architect.

However, to end the issues between the two parties, lawyers are encouraging them to have an open dialogue where they both can put forward their concerns regarding children.

“Kim has got no choice but to make the best of a horrible situation. That means sitting down with Kanye and Bianca and figuring out a structure that is as bearable as possible, while sticking up for her rights,” the insider said.

“Kanye has made it very clear that Bianca isn’t going anywhere, and if and when Kim meets someone new, there need to be rules and agreements in place.

Before concluding, the source revealed, “That doesn’t take away how upset Kim is that she’s been backed into a very uncomfortable corner.”