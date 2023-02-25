Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg shares recipe for happy marriage

Hip-Hop legend Snoop Dogg has revealed the secret to a happy marriage. The 51-year-old ‘Drop it like it’s hot’ singer who has four children has been married since 1997.
Speaking about the recipe for a healthy marriage, he told In Touch US: "Giving them everything they want, getting out the way, saying yes, yes, yes. I learned that by saying no, no, no and getting in the way. Experience is a good teacher. We've grown as boyfriend and girlfriend to grandparents to soulmates."
The rapper shared that he is more firm and direct with his children.
"With my kids, I was more firm and direct. I would just tell them to do something.
"But I have to do in-depth therapy work with my grandkids. Now it's, "No, you have to do this and then that. Do you have all these steps? OK, give me a hug."
Snoop Dogg earlier revealed that he prioritizes his relationship with his children over everything else.
He said: "Well, I think I'm about a seven plus. I've got three things that I can work on, but I feel like my relationship with my kids is more important than anything. It's a friendship relationship. It's based on me being a father, a mentor and a friend to where they can always talk to me and feel like they don't have to run away from me."
