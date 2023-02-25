Prince Harry is a wolf ‘in sheep’s clothing’ talking of ‘saving the world’

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been branded a “self-obsessed bully” in sheep’s clothing who talks about wanting to save the world.



These claims have been issued by royal author and commentator Amanda Platell.

She broke it all down in a new piece for the Daily Mail which talks of King Charles’ Coronation.

In it she addressed an account by an inside source, over the demanded apology.

For those unversed, the insider bashed Prince Harry’s demands and even referenced Prince William’s rumored refusal to grant such a demand.

in light of this, Ms Platell writes, “Well done, Wills. Good on you for standing up to your bullying brother —”

before concluding she even attacked Prince Harry’s ‘sordid attitude’ and accused him of being a “self-obsessed bully” in sheeps’ clothing.

“For that’s what Harry is,” she believes. “A vindictive, self-obsessed bully absurdly draped in his sheep’s clothing” that talks of “saving the world.”