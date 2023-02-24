Kriti Sanon talks about the pace of her career

Kriti Sanon has claimed that she is fine with the pace of her career and she is also open to tell good stories no matter what the platform is.
In a recent interview with a news portal, she said, “My biggest validation and biggest success has been Mimi, which was my digital debut. It was made for theatres, but it released digitally. Yet, it gave me all the love and a lot more.”
She further added, “I feel like, honestly, people are watching content everywhere. It doesn’t matter where the medium you tell the story, it all depends up on what story you are telling. So, I am open to telling any great story on any platform.”
She concluded, “You will see me in a very different, very Mad Max-ish looking zone. You already get that hint in Ganapath’s poster. It has that vibe. So, it is probably going to be one of my wildest looking characters, one of the toughest and coolest one.”
'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams dated her boyfriend Reuben Selby for five years
The production on season 3 of HBO series 'Euphoria' was scheduled to start in early 2023
Ashley Park will play Kimber on the 'Only Murders in the Building’
Queen Camilla coronation gown to be designed by Princess Diana’s favourite designer, report
Fans are concerned after BTS member Jimin was seen crying and hugging the other members
Prince William, Kate Middleton may 'extend the hand of friendship' to Prince Harry at King Charles’ coronation,...