Louis Tomlinson opens up on One Direction split and possibility of a 'reunuion: 'I do miss the boys'

Louis Tomlinson is finally opening up on his feelings on One Direction's split.

Speaking with The Times on Thursday, February 23, Louis Tomlinson admitted that One Direction's break up left him "mortified" and "gutted."

He said, "When One Direction split up, I was mortified, I was absolutely gutted, I was a bit bitter, I suppose because it just felt like another loss to me. But I've a better understanding of things now, and there's not as much anger. It is what it is."

According to People, the singer says that he'd be "up for" a reunion with the band of five members including him, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

"Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now," he continued to The Times. "But I'd be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn't have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it. I'd be up for that."

He added, "I do miss the boys and I do definitely miss being one of the five, but I like doing my own thing too. It was time."

After getting formed during the 2010 series of The X Factor U.K., the band announced hiatus in August 2015.

Since then, the 41-year-old singer has released two solo albums, 2020's Walls and 2022's Faith in the Future.