Ryan Reynolds to star in upcoming musical comedy 'Boy Band' alongside Shawn Levy

Ryan Reynolds will also serve as the writer and producer on the upcoming film

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and the director Shawn Levy are gearing up for upcoming musical comedy Boy Band.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds and Levy are teaming up for a feature collaboration film Boy Band, which will be set at Paramount.

In addition to starring, the Red Notice star will be serving as the producer and the writer as well.

While Levy is all set to direct the project.

Reynolds has originally pitched the story of the film, but not much information is available regarding the plotline of the upcoming movie.

The Deadpool actor, 46, will be producing Boy Band under his banner Maximum Effort, with Levy by his side under his the director's banner 21 Laps Entertainment.

Boy Band is a musical comedy based on the reunion of a music band.

Reynolds, who is best known for his iconic performance in hit MCU movie Deadpool will be playing the leading role in the upcoming project. The Adam Project actor has also played the leading role in an Apple TV's Christmas film Spirited, which was also based on a boy band.