K-pop band Twice’s Chaeyoung admits the group that inspired her to become an idol

She sat down for an interview where she revealed the group that inspired her

K-pop group Twice’s Chaeyoung recently sat down in an interview with Billboard magazine where she revealed the group that inspired her career. The interview was for the magazine’s Women in Music issue.

Since Twice have gained immense success after their debut and have gone on to become global icons, they were asked which artists inspired them personally. Chaeyoung revealed that the group was none other than the iconic band Wonder Girls from JYP Entertainment. Though they disbanded two years after Twice’s debut, she claimed that they had a huge impact on her when she was younger and influenced her career choices:

“They were the inspiration behind how I developed and became a singer.”

The artist mentioned some Western performers as well, saying: “I grew up idolizing Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Wonder Girls. Their music and performances inspired me to want to become an artist myself.”