K-pop group Exo’s Suho denies allegations of stealing

SM has denied the allegations

SM Entertainment has denied allegations that member Suho has stolen 300 shoes worth around $77,000 USD from a stylist. They also promised to take legal action against those making the allegations.



Earlier, a stylist posted an Instagram story where they demanded that a certain idol return their shoes, saying: “Send them all back without leaving any out. I’m sick of this. What’s the reason you aren’t giving them back?

Spend your own money to wear the shoes.”

They went on to post pictures of several Nike shoes, revealing that this idol had taken around 300 shoes from them: “Besides these in the picture, there are over 300 pairs of shoes missing.

Stop pretending that you are a nice person, stop bullshitting, learn how to be a human.

Get rid of your beggar tendencies.”

The stylist threatened to reveal the idol’s name if they did not return the items. Some Netizens began to point to Exo's Suho as the culprit considering his extensive collection of shoes. Following the posts, SM Entertainment posted a statement:

“The posts that are spreading online that are pointing out Suho are completely groundless in relation to him. The idea of this relating to Suho is false information, it has nothing to do with him.

We are preparing to file a complaint for defamation through the spread of false information through our legal representatives and we will also take legal action to the spreading of rumors related to this.”