Akshay Kumar reveals he 'feels bad' when people troll him for Canadian passport

Akshay Kumar applies for passport change

Recently, Akshay Kumar revealed that he used to feel bad when people trolled him for having a Canadian passport.

In a recent interview, the actor recalled why he had to get a Canadian passport while also admitting that he used to feel bad when people made fun of him due to the same.

Akshay says: “India is everything to me. Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything,"

He revealed: “I thought that ‘Bhai, my films are not working and one has to work’. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, ‘Come here’. I applied and I got in. “I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits. My friend said, ‘Go back, start working again’. I got some more films and I kept getting more work."

“I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed," stated the Selfiee actor.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s film Selfiee has releases in theatres today .i.e. February 24, reports News18.