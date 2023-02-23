K-pop group Stray Kids have topped iTunes charts with their new comeback

They are sweeping the charts with their latest comeback

K-pop group Stray Kids are topping the iTunes charts with their new comeback The Sound. On February 22nd, they released their first full length Japanese album.

Quickly after the global release of the album, it entered the iTunes Global Charts in multiple countries all across the globe. It debuted at No. 2 on the World iTunes Chart and the European iTunes Chart both.

Besides that, the album also hit No. 1 on the top album charts from iTunes in 13 countries including Greece, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Armenia and Finland. Additionally, it is the biggest gainer currently on Top Songs Japan from Spotify, going up 67 spots to hit No. 101.

They jumped to No. 48 on the Spotify Australian Artist Chart, making them the third K-pop group to ever enter the top 50.