Assess your responsibility first, Maryam tells judiciary

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a workers' convention in Sargodha, on February 23, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday demanded the judiciary assess its responsibility first before holding hearings pertaining to the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) role in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab general polls.

“You sat down to examine the election commission’s responsibility. Definitely examine it, but have you ever assessed your own basic responsibility?” the PML-N chief organiser asked during her address to a workers' convention in Sargodha.

Maryam's demand came after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial took a suo motu notice of an apparent delay in polls and formed a larger bench — headed by himself — to hear the case, the hearing of which began today.

The bench was formed two days after President Dr Arif Alvi fixed April 9 as the date for elections to the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP — the move condemned by the government as "unconstitutional and illegal".

Without taking any names, she asked: “Does the dam waley baba [former chief justice Saqib Nisar] know where Pakistan stands today? Do Baba Rehmat and [ex-CJP Asif Saeed] Khosa sahib know where the country stands today?”

Ex-CJP Khosa had headed the five-member Supreme Court bench that disqualified the then-prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in 2017 in the Panama Papers case.

Turning the aim of her critique back to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran and how he was facilitated by people in the then-establishment and judiciary — both before and during his government’s tenure — the PML-N leader spoke as their photographs ran on a screen behind her.

“The five people visible on the screen are responsible for Pakistan’s current situation. This cabal of five is responsible,” she said, which included two incumbent SC judges.

Maryam added that the former Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid was their "leader", as he wanted to become the army chief.

“Faiz Hamid wanted to become the chief. He needed a political face,” she claimed. The politician reiterated that the traces of Hamid still exist.

“Faiz Hamid does not love Imran Khan. There is fear of the crimes they have committed in the last five years. He made billions of rupees and transferred them to the Gulf countries,” she said, adding that while Nawaz was the people’s representative, the former spy chief chose the “watch-stealer” Khan.

