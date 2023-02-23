Tom Cruise finally feeling the love of Hollywood pals after 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise reportedly feels he is back on top again after return to Hollywood with super hit film Top Gun: Maverick, revealed an insider.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source close to the Mission: Impossible star dished on his life after the sequel of his film Top Gun went on to become number one hit globally.

“Tom may have moved out of Hollywood, but he’s back in the mix in the industry he adores and he’s finally feeling the love again,” the insider said.

“He’s telling people that this is his year. It doesn’t hurt that he’s now heading to the Oscars [on March 12] with a nod for such a huge blockbuster. Put it this way: Tom’s back on top.”

The film, which grossed more than $1 billion globally, marked the superstar’s first film in four years and earned Cruise a Best Picture Award nod at the Oscars.

“Tom’s able to own up to the fact that he’s made some mistakes,” shared the source before adding that Cruise still likes to keep his life private and stay out of spotlight.

“Tom doesn’t like to discuss his private life, not even really with friends, so everyone has stopped asking and mainly stick to talking about work, hobbies, etc., with him,” the source said.

“They accept his boundaries and admire his business accomplishments, especially what he’s done with Maverick,” added the insider.

Cruise made headlines after he attended the annual Oscars nominee luncheon with his new look which very many people were not impressed with.

“He’d apparently tried fillers or Botox in the past and realized they weren’t for him,” the insider said. “He’s decided to age more gracefully moving forward.”